'BAIDA': Sudhanshu Rai's thriller promises to send a chill down your spine

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) The much-awaited teaser of Sudhanshu Rai’s sci-fi supernatural thriller "BAIDA" is finally out. The clip opens with a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita, which says that the soul is immortal. This is followed by the protagonist venturing into a ‘world of dark’ and falling prey to the devil.

"BAIDA" shows the protagonist’s standoff with a sinister power, wherein he traverses through different places and dimensions in a relentless quest for survival. Deep in a forest before a bonfire sits a man playing a Sarangi and warning that the forest ahead is shrouded in a web of mysteries. It seems like the forest awakens in the dark. With tall trees engulfed in fog, prisoners put in shackles by British sepoys and huts that transcend beyond normal. The preview promises a unique storyline.

Talking about the teaser, director Puneet Sharma said, “BAIDA is an ensemble of an intriguing and engaging storyline, dotted with powerful characters that would leave an indelible mark on the cine-goers. The Indian film audience craves getting surprised on the big screen, and we assure that BAIDA will be the roller coaster they have been seeking for long. An entertainer that will wow audiences across all age groups, it’s the story of BAIDA they will take back from the theatres. We thank the audience for an overwhelming response to both the first look and the teaser, and can’t wait to meet them in cinema halls on March 21.”

Directed by Puneet Sharma, "BAIDA" also stars Manisha Rai, Shobhit Sujay, ⁠Sourabh Raaj Jain, Hiten Tejwani, ⁠Tarun Khanna, Siddharth Banerjee, Deepak Wadhwa, Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, and Pradeep Kabra in pivotal roles.

"BAIDA" is a cinematic adaptation of one of the most popular stories by Sudhanshu Rai. A large portion of the sci-fi supernatural thriller was shot near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The drama has been edited by 'Kantara' fame Pratheek Shetty, with Clelia Angelon on board as the co-producer of the film. Distributed by Panorama Studios, Abhishek Modak has looked after the film's camera work.

The sci-fi supernatural thriller is coming to cinema halls on March 21, 2025.

