B Sai Sudharsan makes T20I debut as India win toss, opt to bat first vs Zimbabwe

Harare, July 7 (IANS) Left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan make his T20I debut as India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Gill said Sudharsan, who played for India in last year’s ODI series in South Africa, comes into the playing eleven in place of left-arm fast-bowler Khaleel Ahmed. "Best opportunity for us to bat. Looks drier than yesterday, it's a nice sunny day. Need to improve our batting," he said.

India are 1-0 behind in the five-match series after losing to Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the first match, which was also their first loss in the format in 2024. Sunday’s match will be played on the pitch used for Saturday’s game.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said, "Looks like a summer wicket, the pitch will get better. We wanted to bowl first anyway. The changing room is relaxed and happy. Taking one game at a time, we are here for a reason, will try to get our job done. Blessing (Muzarabani) has been good, (Tendai) Chatara delivers for us. He has come right more often than not for the team."

Playing XIs-

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (captain), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wicketkeeper), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara

