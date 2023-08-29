B’luru scientist assault: Cops launch manhunt to arrest accused

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) Karnataka police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who tried to attack a scientist and chased him, shattering his car glass with swords.

The incident was reported on August 24 in the Madanayakanahalli police station. The police said that the investigation is underway and have also conducted spot inspection to track down the accused.

Ashutosh Singh, a scientist at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) had a narrow escape while travelling on Ravuthanahalli Main Road in outskirts of Bengaluru after a group of goons tried to stop his car.

When Ashutosh did not stop, the goons -- holding swords -- chased him and shattered the rear glass of his vehicle. The incident had left the scientist traumatised while the scientistalso filed a police complaint.

The scientist has demanded urgent action regarding the incident.

Traffic ADGP (Traffic) Alokkumar responded to him on social media saying that it is a serious case and he has directed the concerned officials to take stringent action.

