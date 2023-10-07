B’luru India Paralympic Committee of India to celebrate International Paralympic Day on Oct 8

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Bengaluru India Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has collaborated with IOCL and Signpost India to Celebrate International Paralympic Day on October 8 here.

Deepa Malik, President of the Paralympic Committee of India and India's first female Paralympic winner, said, “The Paralympic Day is a global celebration observed annually on October 8th to raise awareness and celebrate the remarkable achievements of athletes with disabilities.

Satyanarayana, Chairman - of Para Athletics, PCI, added, “This has been the first time we are celebrating International Paralympic Day and this will start a legacy of inspiration to create awareness and enhance the confidence of rural and financially underserved para-athletes. These events will also encourage people with disabilities to consider para-sports as their career.”

The Paralympic Committee of India is a National Sports Federation recognized by the Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and affiliated with the International Paralympic Committee, Germany.

Paralympic Day is celebrated globally to raise awareness and celebrate the incredible achievements of athletes with disabilities. The day is inspired by the Paralympic movement and its motto of “Spirit in motion”.

Key Highlights of the day include a mass march of around 250 to 300 Para Athletes, starting at 3.30 pm IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru Karnataka. The day will also see the distribution of awards to the Best Achievers in the field of Para Sports.

