Siddaramaiah owes explanation over Lingayat negligence accusation: Bommai

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah owes an explanation over the Lingayat community negligence charged by Akhila Bharath Veerashaiva Mahasabha President Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

He said that any further delay in the Lingayat controversy will have a bad impact on administration.

“The shadow of caste on the administration is not a good sign,” he said while talking to reporters.

He said that the Congress has been creating one or the other problems, and a lot of resentment has also been created with the transfer issue.

“They promised social justice for all but it is not happening. The Chief Minister owes an explanation to the questions raised by Shamanur Shivashankarappa and till he does not respond to these allegations, it will adversely affect the administration. Siddaramaiah will also get a bad name till he is the Chief Minister,” he said.

He also said that the census of the study of social and economic condition of the people was ordered in 2014-15 but there was no mention that caste census will be held. “This was not the caste census,” he said.

He said that whenever the Congress has come to power, they have not been able to rule affectively. “A message had been given to the police not to touch a community because of which there was no fear of law, police, or the government for the anti-social elements,” he said.

He said that an incident had occurred in Kolar City and taking note of it an elaborate security should have been made by the Shivamogga Police.

“Why a fool-proof security was not made during the Eid Milad procession? The anti-social elements were being instigated after the Congress came to power in the state,” he said.

On draught situation in the state, he said that the Chief Minister had said they will do drought relief efficiently but the incumbent government is only making statement.

“Karnataka is witnessing drought since last three months. Farmers are distressed due to the withering of the khariff crops. Still the government has not released any relief package. No action has also been taken so far regarding the drinking water problem. The state government is unnecessarily pointing fingers at the centre. The state government already has a disaster relief fund. Release it immediately, then we can ask Centre for more funds and we will also support the government in this,” he said.

Bommai said that during the BJP regime unprecedented floods affected several districts of the state. “Our government did not wait for the centre. It was in such a crisis that the government had to show that it was alive. But looking at the attitude of this government, it was evident that the present government is not pro-active to the various crises the state is facing. I would like to tell the Chief Minister that making the statement will not solve the drought. So far no funds have been released for the development. Funds have not been released for hospital, school, and road maintenance,” he said.

