Ayushmann Khurrana to start second schedule of ‘Thama’ next week

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is hustling for 2025 leaving behind the holiday mood as he is set to shoot for his upcoming film ‘Thama’.

After a short schedule in Mumbai late last year, the team is all set to shoot some exciting sequences as they begin filming early next week with the cast in the national capital which continues until the first half of January.

‘Thama’ is touted to be a ‘bloody love story’, and belongs to Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe. The film promises to be a gripping love story, set against a bloody backdrop and brings together an impressive cast with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, along with Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar of ‘Munjya’ fame, and is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

2025 is a jam packed year for Ayushmann as well with two films up for release, one with ‘Thama’, scheduled for release on the momentous occasion of Diwali and another untitled action thriller with Dharma and Sikhya Productions.

As per sources he is also set to begin shooting for two films, one with Sooraj Barjatya, a heartfelt family drama and another one with Sameer Saxena, produced under the collaborative venture between Yash Raj Films & Posham Pa Pictures, touted to be an edge of the seat genre-bending theatrical.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recently awarded the ‘Future Leader for One ASIA’ at the 22nd Unforgettable Gala, shared that he is proud that Indian cinema is finally cutting across demographics, cultures and languages.

The actor said he believes in the power of cinema resonating with everyone, and he feels great to see Indian cinema doing that. The actor was feted at the Gala along with the Chinese-American actress Joan Chen, an Oscar Academy Awards judge whose works have also won nine Oscars for Best Actor in a Film as well as globally renowned actor Hiroyuki Sanada, known for his works in Shogun & the John Wick franchise.

