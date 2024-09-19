Australians advised to leave Lebanon immediately after deadly device explosions

Canberra, Sep 19 (IANS) The Australian government has reiterated its warning to citizens not to travel to Lebanon following the explosion of communications devices used by Hezbollah.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong on Thursday said that the government is gravely concerned about the consequences of a possible escalation of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"It's another reminder I think to Australians, do not travel to Lebanon," Chalmers told reporters.

His warning comes after at least 26 people were killed and thousands more injured when pagers and handheld radios used by Hezbollah exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Xinhua news agency.

Speaking on Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) radio, Wong called for all Australians in Lebanon to leave the country while they still can.

"The consequences of regional escalation are obviously substantial," she said.

The government's Smartraveller service updated its travel advice for Lebanon on Wednesday, encouraging Australians in the country to leave immediately while commercial flights remain available.

It warned that the security situation in the country could deteriorate with little or no notice and that Beirut airport could close.

"The Australian Government may not be able to assist you to leave in such circumstances," it said.

Australia has had a "do not travel" advisory in place for Lebanon since October 2023.

