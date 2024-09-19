1st Test: Bumrah’s adaptability across all tracks is not easy to maintain, says Jurel

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) India’s backup wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is of the view that fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s adaptability across all tracks is not easy to maintain and that him taking wickets in any conditions on offer makes him a very special bowler.

Bumrah has played 36 Tests but has picked 159 wickets at an average of just 20.69 since his debut in the format in 2018. He's played a very pivotal role in many of India’s great Test wins in recent times at home and abroad.

He now comes into the Test series against Bangladesh on the back of a Player of the Tournament performance in this year’s T20 World Cup, where he played a starring role in India winning its first major ICC trophy since 2013.

"His adaptability across all tracks is not easy to maintain. Sometimes it’s a long spell, other times it's a quick two-over spell where the captain needs a wicket. Injuries are common for pacers like him, but he always delivers by taking wickets. That's what makes him special."

"Most bowlers prefer conditions that suit their style, but this doesn't apply to Bumrah. He can brilliantly adapt to any track, whether it's a seaming pitch or one that favours spinners,” said Jurel to JioCinema.

Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan spoke about the importance of Bumrah to the Indian team and his ability to change matches in a jiffy across all formats. "If you look at all formats—ODI, T20I, or Test—he's consistently been India's strike bowler. Whenever the team is under pressure, he’s the one who brings the momentum back."

"You saw his magic just a few months ago in the T20 World Cup Final when the game was slipping out of our hands, and he delivered by taking a crucial wicket. He’s done this so many times when the team is struggling. There’s no doubt he’s one of the best."

Both Khan and Jurel were left in awe of Bumrah's phenomenal yorker to Ollie Pope, which rattled the base of two of the three stumps during the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam earlier this year.

"The way Ollie Pope was left after that yorker—it would’ve been the same for me. That delivery was perfect, and only someone like Bumrah could execute it," said Sarfaraz. Jurel agreed with his words, saying, "I wouldn’t have done any better than Pope. I probably would’ve reacted the same way."

