Australian PM reveals question for Indigenous Voice referendum

Canberra, March 23 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday revealed the question voters will be asked at the referendum on establishing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

In a press conference, Albanese announced that the Referendum Working Group has landed on a question for the referendum, which is expected to be held in the second half of 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.

Australians will be asked whether they approve of an alteration to the nation's constitution to recognize the "First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice".

If successful, the Voice will advise Parliament on issues relating to Indigenous peoples.

It will also be put to voters that the constitution be amended to include a new chapter titled "Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples".

Making the announcement, Albanese pleaded with Australians to support the Voice.

Any proposed amendment to the constitution must be passed by an absolute majority of each house of Parliament.

In order to pass, a referendum must be approved by a majority of voters as well as more than half of voters in at least four out of six states.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.