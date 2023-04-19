Australia name squad for World Test Championship final, Ashes

Melbourne, April 19 (IANS) David Warner has been included in Australias 17-player touring party for the ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval and the opening two Ashes Tests.

Warner remains in the frame to be selected for the World Test Championship final that starts on June 7 after recovering from an elbow injury sustained during the Test series in India in February.

Pat Cummins will return to captain the squad after leaving the tour of India early and sitting out the third and fourth Tests to be with his sick mother in Australia, reports ICC

The 17 players selected in the touring party will be available for selection in the WTC final against India and the opening two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's.

Selectors will evaluate the makeup of the squad after the second Ashes Test with the option to make changes for the remaining matches against England at Headingly, Old Trafford and The Oval.

A 15-player squad for the ICC World Test Championship final will be named on May 28.

Australia plays India in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from June 7-11 before moving to the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston from June 16-20.

Australia touring party: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

