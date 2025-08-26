Australia expels Iranian ambassador over 'antisemitic attacks'

Sydney, Aug 26 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday accused Iran of directing 'antisemitic attacks' in Australia and announced that Iranian Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi has been told to leave the country.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Albanese said that the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) has gathered credible evidence that Iran directed at least two antisemitic attacks against the Australian Jewish community in Sydney and Melbourne since the October 7 attacks on Israel in 2023 by Hamas and Palestinian militant groups.

"Iran has sought to disguise its involvement, but the ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks," he said. "They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community."

"The Australian government is taking strong and decisive action in response," Albanese said.

He said that the Australian embassy in Tehran has suspended operations and all its diplomats are safe in a third country, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Australian government will move to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, Albanese said.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that it is the first time that an ambassador has been expelled from Australia since World War II, and urged any Australians in Iran to leave if it is safe to do so.

In addition to Sadeghi, three other Iranian officials have been declared persona non grata and will be required to leave Australia within seven days.

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess said that the agency has identified arson attacks against a Melbourne synagogue in December 2024 and a kosher restaurant in Sydney in October 2024 as those ordered by the IRGC.

He said that the Iranian embassy and diplomats were not involved in the attacks but that they were directed by the IRGC through organised crime contacts.

"The IRGC used a complex web of proxies to hide its involvement," he said.

The ASIO informed the government of its assessment on Monday, Burgess said, adding that the security agency believes Iran was behind further attacks.

