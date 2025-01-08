Australia all-rounder Green back to running after stress fracture surgery

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green has shared that he’s back to running in his recovery process after having undergone a lower back stress fracture surgery in October last year.

In a post shared on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Green has shown himself flexing his arms while running and training in the outfield of the WACA Ground in his hometown Perth, with the caption going as ‘we back’.

Green, 25, was ruled out of the 2024/25 Australian summer and the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after suffering a recurrence of a lower back stress fracture for the fifth time during Australia’s white-ball tour of the United Kingdom.

Green then underwent a surgery in October 2024, and was under the care of renowned orthopaedic spine surgeons Grahame Inglis and Rowan Schouten in Christchurch, New Zealand. Before him, Jason Behrendorff, James Pattinson, Ben Dwarshuis, as well as New Zealand quicks Shane Bond and Matt Henry had been operated upon by the duo.

Schouten, who works with the Forte Orthopaedics Hospital in Christchurch, has also been known to have operated on India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. In the surgery, screws and a titanium cable are fused into Green’s lower back to stabilise the stress fracture and prevent future occurrences, thus enabling his longevity as a fast-bowling all-rounder.

As far as Green is concerned, he got plenty of well wishes from people in the cricketing fraternity. “Can’t wait boyyyyyyyyyy” wrote India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who shared the dressing room with Green at Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Australia’s top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne and Western Australia all-rounder Cooper Connolly also replied with heartwarming emojis.

There are hopes that Green might be fit in time for Australia'ss second successive World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s in June. If that isn’t possible, then Green might be slotted in for Australia’s three-Test tour of the Caribbean in June and July.

