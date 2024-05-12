Astro Zindagi: Weekly Horoscope

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for May 13-19.

Aries

This week, the stars ask you to take that adventure you have always wanted. You will experience a desire to discover new places and have interesting conversations. This energy is contagious, so don't be afraid to emerge from your shell. Your curiosity and open-mindedness will be the best investment for you to discover new knowledge and wonderful chances. Singles may want to connect with someone who encourages their thinking and enjoys exciting experiences. It's not about being afraid to talk or even being funny sometimes. It's about giving people a chance to see your wit and charm. Group work will help students learn better.

Tip of the week: Discover new places

Taurus

This week, you will be full of energy and enthusiasm to tackle anything that comes your way. Use this energy to rethink what you want and where you stand, then make the required changes. Hence, be aware that wealth is not only about material things but also includes the ability to develop a sense of inner richness and fulfilment. If you are a job seeker, this is a good chance to put yourself in the market and pursue opportunities that suit your abilities and interests. Singles should be engaged in activities that bring happiness and satisfaction, which will draw like-minded people.

Tip of the week: Rethink what you want

Gemini

This week, you will have plenty of energy and eagerness. Utilise this time by starting new projects or undertakings that appeal to you. Your communication skills will be out of this world; therefore, share your thoughts freely. Nevertheless, avoid rushing and not scatter your time and energy in all directions. Time management and organisation are crucial to making the most out of the opportunities that you will have. Participate in co-curricular activities by proposing new ideas or taking up additional responsibilities that challenge you mentally. You can be pulled in by requests for time and attention from family members in all directions this week. So, though being altruistic is good, don't try to take on too much.

Tip of the week: Don't scatter your time

Cancer

This week, you may experience a lot of emotional fatigue and be slightly overwhelmed. Give yourself a break to fill your energy. Do not overwork yourself or be overly stressed out. Take some time off the screen and meditate, or do some yoga to stay centred. On the brighter side, there will be plenty of opportunities to be creative, so try to use it profitably. Job Seekers, it is not a good time to look for jobs this week. You might suffer some lags and refusal. Don't give up. Personal relationships can be shaken up by this week with some miscommunications or trust issues. Communicate with your partner openly to dispel any misunderstanding. Don't rush to a judgment or make assumptions.

Tip of the week: Avoid emotional fatigue

Leo

This week, you will have high energy and be driven to accomplish those targets. You will be a confident person as well. This optimism is a tool for your professional and personal life. Nevertheless, you should be careful not to let it slip into the territory of arrogance or overconfidence, which can lead to problems. This is an excellent time for job hunters to send out their resumes and go for job interviews. Through your hard work, the seniors will appreciate you. If you are in a devoted relationship, your partner will be understanding and supportive. Show them your care by giving them an unexpected gift.

Tip of the week: Don’t be arrogant

Virgo

This week, you should be more cautious with your words and actions. Don't be the person who starts the argument or gets into a conflict. Keep calm even when you are upset, and try to think before you start talking. Your health is your biggest asset, so keep it in mind. Consume healthy foods and engage in physical exercise. Criticism or discordance with colleagues and supervisors may be part of your challenges. Do not get defensive; instead, try to understand the perspective of others and listen to the feedback. If single, take this period to think wisely about what you are looking for in your partner and try to keep improving yourself.

Tip of the week: Consume healthy food

Libra

This week, you might just find yourself craving freedom and independence with all your heart. Don't let this energy drive you to the point of being impulsive or reckless. Instead, learn to focus it on constructive work, which will help you achieve your long-term goals. A balanced life makes a lot of sense. This is an excellent opportunity for job applicants to apply for positions that provide a growth path and share their values. Now, your communication skills will be at the top, as in interviews and networking events, and you will be able to utilise them to the maximum. Singles might feel a strong pull towards someone knowledgeable in the same field.

Tip of the week: Focus on constructive work

Scorpio

This week, you will experience some tension and stress. No need to be afraid; this is, in fact, a momentary situation. Pay attention to your mental state and stay calm. Take a few minutes for yourself to do something that makes you feel comfortable. Steer clear of arguments or any conflict that is not necessary. Your inflexibility may bring problems, so it's better to try to be more flexible. Although being confident in your abilities is essential, don't become overconfident. Let your work be your voice. Some of you may even think of career switches, but do not make hasty decisions; thoroughly analyse the situation. Be careful of entering into new relationships.

Tip of the week: Do not take hasty decisions

Sagittarius

This week will undoubtedly be eventful as you will be in a friendly and extroverted mood. Take advantage of this thrumming and reconnect with old friends or make new friends. Your leadership skills will be acknowledged and praised at work by peers and supervisors. Seize every opportunity and be confident in leading projects and expressing your ideas. The chance of promotion or a salary increase may also be in your favour if you do well in your work. Your charismatic nature will have a substantial impact on the way people react to you and will make you a magnet for those who are looking for romantic partners.

Tip of the week: Reconnect with friends

Capricorn

This week, apply your motivation to move fast and to get the job done. Nevertheless, don’t be too hard on yourself and do not overwork or stress yourself too much. Take a break whenever you need to replenish your energy. Choose healthy foods and exercise often to maintain your health. Linking up with your contacts and going for talks can lead you to new opportunities. Job interviews require proper preparation, which includes a thorough research of companies. If you are single, this is an excellent time to get to know the people you work with or through work, which is a fantastic start to the path of love. Be confident, strive for self-improvement, and be ready to take the risk.

Tip of the week: Do not overwork

Aquarius

You will be energised and motivated this week to be on your game! Seize the opportunity to be in a good mood and contribute to completingcritical tasks and projects. Nevertheless, be careful not to become hypersensitive or argue. Whether you are looking for a new job or want to have fun, lady luck will support you. The chances of getting calls or interviews with promising leads are high; thus, your networking efforts and job applications will likely be successful. Demonstrate the fact that you have a distinctive skill set and also that you can view the world from a different perspective.

Tip of the week: Don’t be hypersensitive

Pisces

This week, you are likely to be highly active and excited. You may be assigned new tasks or may have additional responsibilities. But at the same time, avoid overdoing it - rest when needed. Let the inner peace and calmness energise you. This is going to be a blazing week for your love life! Perhaps you might meet that special someone through your friends or social circles. Don't get too apprehensive, and be the one to initiate the first move. Invest the next few days in the company of your parents and siblings. A short road trip would work well. Students will be able to understand complex things clearly. Use this time to study hard and achieve the best grades.

Tip of the week: Take additional responsibilities

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP, and Nadi Astrology. He is the Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his analysis)

