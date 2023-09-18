Assam: Three arrested with 1.5kg fake gold

Guwahati, Sep 18 (IANS) The Assam Police arrested three smugglers as part of a crackdown on fake gold and recovered a fake gold statue in the form of a boat from their hands.

On Monday, the police conducted a search operation in Borigaon Tiniali in Sonitpur district's Gohpur based on specific information about the existence of gold smugglers.

The police arrested three people who had come to the area to sell the phony gold boat.

Mukhtar Hussian, Sariful Islam, and Rafiqul Ali have been identified as the people who have been nabbed by the police. They are all natives of the Lakhimpur district's Bihpuria.

The police also seized two mobile phones from their possession. The gold boat that was seized weighed 1.5 kilogram, according to police.

