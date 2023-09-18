Congress' Adhir demands govt to pass Women's Reservation Bill in special session

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Congress on Monday once again pitched for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament saying that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi has raised the issue on number of occasions.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “Our party's CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has raised questions several times in the House regarding the 'Women's Reservation Bill'. But despite being passed in the Rajya Sabha, this bill has not been passed till date."

He said on behalf of all the countrymen, we again demand that your government should pass 'Women's Reservation Bill'. "And we feel that you will listen to our demand and you will pass the Bill,” he said.

The Congress during the two-day CWC (Congress Working Committee) has passed a resolution to seek the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill during the five-day Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government then reintroduced the legislation, officially known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, in 2008.

The legislation was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, but it could not be passed in the Lok Sabha and it lapsed following its dissolution in 2014.

