Assam gas leak: Significant progress in well control operations, says ONGC

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Government-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Saturday said it has made significant headway in its well control operations in Assam, with the flow rate of gas having reduced substantially, marking a critical step forward in containment efforts.

The international expert team from CUDD Pressure Control, US, who arrived on the site, has conducted a preliminary assessment of the situation and reviewed all actions undertaken by ONGC teams so far.

“The experts have expressed their agreement with the strategy and execution carried out to date, reaffirming the effectiveness of ONGC’s approach to safely managing the well,” ONGC said in a statement.

Based on the forward plan jointly developed, extensive site preparations are underway to facilitate the next phase of action.

The process of removing tubulars from the well has commenced, and mobilization of cranes for the removal of tubing from the rig floor is currently in progress, according to the corporation

Water blanketing continues around the clock as a key safety measure. Additionally, flood level monitoring of the nearby Dikhow River remains ongoing, ensuring all operations are aligned with environmental and safety protocols.

“ONGC is continuously monitoring the Low Explosive Limit (LEL) levels of air around the well site through real-time gas detectors to ensure safety. Medical assistance is being provided at the relief camp to support all those in need,” it noted.

In response to the ongoing gas leakage from ONGC rig sites at Bhatiyapara locality in the Sivasagar district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting him to direct ONGC to step up well control efforts in mission mode so that the situation doesn't aggravate further.

Earlier this week, Hardeep Puri reviewed and took update on 'well control' activities being carried out by ONGC in Assam to control the gas leakage.

ONGC said it remains committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and operational excellence, working closely with international experts and local authorities to bring the well under complete control at the earliest.

