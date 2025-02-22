Assam Assembly discontinues 'namaz break' for first time

Guwahati, Feb 22 (IANS) During the current Budget session, the long-standing Assam Assembly custom of taking a two-hour break to allow Muslim lawmakers to offer namaz on Fridays was abandoned for the first time.

The House decided to eliminate the break at its most recent session in August in the previous year, but it went into effect this sitting.

Rafiqul Islam, an AIUDF MLA, expressed displeasure with the decision, arguing that it was made based only on the strength of the numbers.

In the legislature, there are roughly 30 Muslim MLAs. Islam stated that the BJP is enforcing it because they have the numbers.

According to Debabrata Saikia, leader of opposition, the arrangements can be made for Muslim MLAs to conduct Friday namaz in the area.

“As they went to offer namaz today, a number of my party colleagues and AIUDF MLAs missed crucial conversations. I believe a provision can be made for it nearby, since it is a special prayer requirement only for Fridays,” Saikia said.

In August of last year, the Speaker-led Rules Committee of the House decided to terminate the nearly 90-year-old practice.

The Rules Committee unanimously approved Speaker Biswajit Daimary's proposal that the Assam Legislative Assembly hold its sessions on Fridays, just like any other day, in light of the Constitution's secular orientation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had welcomed the decision, stating that it was a practice introduced by the Muslim League's Syed Saadulla in 1937, and the decision to discontinue the break prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage.

The Assam Assembly starts at 9.30 a.m. in the morning on Monday to Thursday and on Friday, it begins at 9 a.m. giving the two-hours break for the Namaz.

However, since this has been changed from now on, the Assembly will begin its functioning at 9.30 a.m. every day.

