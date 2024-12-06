Asian Women’s Handball C'ship: India go down battling against Japan, finish third in in Group Stage

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Despite inflicting 15 goals on former winners Japan, more than any other team so far in the competition, India suffered a defeat in their third match of the Asian Women’s Handball Championship 2024. Beaten 48-15, India’s defeat means they failed to make it to the semifinals and will compete in the 5-8th place bracket for final placement.

Maninder Kaur scored India's first goal after a battling start, while goalkeeper Nina Shil carried her form over from the previous match to thwart Japan’s early attacks. As the game progressed, India moved the ball from side to side, attempting to fashion an opening through the sturdy Japan defence, but the heavyweights were too strong and quickly built a considerable lead over the hosts.

In between the Japan attacks, however, there were plenty of positives for India. Midway through the half, Sushma’s long-range goal drew huge applause from the Indian fans in the stadium. Moments later, Bhawana Sharma intercepted a Japanese attack, ran through on goal and finished with aplomb. Just before the half-time break, Bhawana scored another superb solo goal, while captain Diksha charged the crowd up with a brilliant save from her leg.

Former winners of the tournament, Japan raced ahead after the restart, diminishing India’s qualification hopes. Despite that, the hosts put on a brave display and left a considerable mark on the Japanese team. India’s loss, combined with Iran’s 26-17 win over Hong Kong-CHN, meant that the hosts finished third in the group.

Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan boosted their qualification hopes with a thumping 38-7 win over Singapore; their passage through to the next round was confirmed in the evening when South Korea overcame China in a battle of the heavyweights. Led by a Player of the Match display by Lee Yeongyeong, the reigning champions beat China 25-14 to stretch their winning start to the tournament.

India will play the 5-8th place match against Singapore, with the winner of the clash facing either China or Hong Kong-CHN in the placement finals.

Meanwhile, in the main bracket, South Korea will take on Iran while Kazakhstan will play Japan. All semifinal fixtures will take place on December 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.