Asian Games: Shooters Ramita, Mehuli, Ashi win India silver in Women's 10m Air Rifle

Hangzhou, Sep 24 (IANS) India started their campaign in the Asian Games shooting competitions with a silver medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle Team competition with the troika of Ramita, Ashi Chouksey and Mehuli Ghosh finishing second with an aggregate of 1886.0 points.

The Indian team finished second behind China, who had a total of 1896.6 while Mongolia finished third with 1880.0.

Ramita came up with the best score of 631.9, Mehuli had a score of 630.0 and Ashi tallied 623.3 points to bag the silver medal in the event.

The Indians had a score of 312.1 at the end of the first round of 10 shots each with China in the lead with 316.2. The three Indians were brilliant in the second round as they tallied 316.9 points with Ramita shooting the best score of three with 106.7. Mehuli shot 105.7 while Ashi was a little behind with 104.5.

The trend continued in the next four rounds as the Indians shot steady with Ramita producing their best score.

The Chinese trio finished with an Asian record score and claimed the gold medal.

In the individual competition, Ramita and Mehuli made it to the final with scores of 631.9 and 630.8 respectively.

Ramita was placed second behind China's Jiayu Han while Mehuli was fifth with two Chinese shooters Yuting Huang and Zhilin Wang in third and fourth places respectively.

It is clear that the contest for the gold medal will be between the Chinese and the Indians unless one of them makes a huge mistake.

