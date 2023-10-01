Asian Games: Men's Trap team claims gold, women secure silver

Hangzhou, Oct 1 (IANS) The Indian shooting squad set itself up for a final hurrah in the shooting competitions at the 19th Asian Games here with the Men's Trap Team picking a gold medal and the women's team adding a silver and taking their tally to 21 medals in all, including seven gold.

They were in the hunt for more medals in the men's and Women's individual competitions.

The Men's Trap team of Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Todaiman bagged the gold medal with a Games Record score of 318 as it finished ahead of Kuwait and China, who took silver and bronze medals with scores of 358 and 354 respectively.

Chenai led the scoring for India with 122 points from a possible 125 at the end of the qualifying event with Sandhu second with 120 points. Todaiman had a score of 119.

The Indian men overcame a tough challenge from Kuwait, that included in its ranks the double gold medalist in skeet Abdullah Al-Rashidi, and China but triumphed in the end.

Chenai qualified for the final as the top ranked shooter while Sandhu too made it after coming through a shoot-off with three others as all four had a score of 120. He finished tied at second position.

In the Women's Trap Team competition, the Indian trio of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari and Preeti Rajak finished second behind China to claim the silver medal.

The Indian team produced a combined score of 337, finishing behind The Republic of Korea who shot a World Record score of 357.Kazakhstan bagged the bronze medal.

In a boost to the women’s team, Manisha Keer made it to the final in the individual section with a score of 114.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.