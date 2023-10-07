Asian Games: India bags silver medals in men's and women's team chess

Hangzhou, Oct 7 (IANS) The Indian men's and women's teams won silver medals in their respective sections to restore some pride for a nation that is challenging the world order, as chess returned to the Asian Games after a gap of 12 years.

The Indian men's team comprising Dommaraju Gukesh, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Ergaisi and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi -- all of whom reached the quarterfinals of the recent World Cup 2023 in Baku, along with seasoned Pentala Harikrishna, finished second behind Iran in the four-board, nine-round competition of classical chess played on Swiss League format.

Iran finished with 16 Match Points from seven wins, two draws from nine matches while India ended with 15 MP from six wins and three draws. Both Iran and India remained undefeated in the event.

On Saturday, Iran blanked the Republic of Korea 4-0 while India defeated Phillippines 3.5-0.5 -- Praggnanandhaa, a Grandmaster with a rating of 2727, losing the half-point after being held to a draw by an International Master rated 2434.

Uzbekistan took third place with 14 Match Points after blanking Thailand 4-0 in the ninth and final round.

In the women's section, China, who were already assured of gold, finished with 17 points while India ended second with 15. Kazakhstan took the bronze medal with 13 points.

On Saturday, China blanked the United Arab Emirates 4-0 while India handed the Republic of Korea a similar verdict. Kazakhstan defeated Uzbekistan 3-1.

This ended the Indian campaign in chess with two silver medals after India failed to any medal in the individual rounds held in rapid play.

India had bagged two gold medals when chess made its Asian Games debut in 2006 with Koneru Humpy winning the women's individual and the mixed team events. In 2010 in Guangzhou, India managed only two bronze medals.

