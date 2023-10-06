Asian Games: India advance to final, beat Bangladesh in semis of Men's Recurve team event

Hangzhou, Oct 6 (IANS) The Indian Recurve Men’s Team of Atanu Das, Tushar Shelke, and, Dhiraj Bommadevara won the Semifinal against Bangladesh 5-3 to secure a place in the final against South Korea, here on Friday.

For the first time in this event in Asian Games history, India will shoot for gold.

As third seed, India started as favorites against Bangladesh, who were seeded 7th after qualification. A brilliant 58 in the first set for India against 51 for Bangladesh gave them the initial lead.

After a couple of good overs, Bangladesh kept veering outside the yellow rings (10/9) into the red. India's shooting was solid enough with four 10s, one 9s, and one 8 from Dhiraj, which was more than enough as India just needed another point (or two) to reach the final.

However, Bangladesh made a superb comeback in the third set with four 10s and two 9s making it a whole of 58 and taking the set after India lagged behind with 56 points.

A 57-57 draw in the final set was enough to seal the deal for India as they entered the finals of the event for the first time in history.

