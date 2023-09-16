Asian Games: Akash Deep, Pooja Vastrakar picked as replacements in men's, women's cricket squads

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday made a couple of chances in the senior men's and women's teams for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Akash Deep has been included in the men's team while Pooja Vastrakar comes into the women's squad, the BCCI informed on Saturday.

The Men’s Selection Committee named Akash Deep as a replacement for Shivam Mavi in the Indian squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. Mavi is suffering from a back injury and is ruled out of the tournament, the BCCI release said.

The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format.

Meanwhile, the Women’s selection committee named Pooja Vastrakar, who was earlier a part of the standby list of players, as a replacement for Anjali Sarvani at the Asian Games.

Sarvani, a left-arm pacer, suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of the event, which will be held from September 19 to October 8 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

The women’s cricket competition will take place from September 19 to 28 in a T20 format.

The updated squads:

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

