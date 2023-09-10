Asia Cup: The whole world will watch this match, says Naseem Shah on India-Pakistan clash

Colombo, Sep 10 (IANS) Rising right-arm pacer Naseem Shah said he is aware the whole world will be watching India-Pakistan Super Four clash in the Asia Cup and added that the side which performs better on the match day will have the upper hand.

In the teams’ last meeting at Pallekele, Shah picked 3-36 as India were bowled out for 266. Along with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, Shah has established himself as a crucial member of the fiery pace troika.

"As the expectations rise, you need to work even harder, because the pressure goes up. We toured Sri Lanka recently and played a series against Afghanistan here, so we are used to the conditions. The whole world will watch this match, and people call it the biggest match," said Shah in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

In 13 ODIs, Shah has taken 32 wickets, averaging 15.31. "Everyone has a different way of dealing with the pressure, and the team that does this better will perform better. Bowling is about partnerships."

Shah also pointed out how combined effort with Shaheen and Haris is benefitting Pakistan. "Shaheen tries to swing it at the start, and I make an effort to contain and bowl good areas. It's a team game. One bowler attacks, the other tries not to give away runs, and this is how the three of us build our partnerships as bowlers."

