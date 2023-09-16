Asia Cup: Theekshana ruled out of final due to hamstring injury; Washington called up as cover for Axar

Colombo, Sep 16 (IANS) Sri Lanka off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final clash against India on Sunday due to hamstring injury, while the visitors have called up off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar as a cover for left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel.

Theekshana had strained his right hamstring during the Super Four game against Pakistan and hobbled off the field after completing his quota of overs. Sri Lankan selectors have brought in Sahan Arachchige into the squad as Theekshana’s replacement.

“A scan was done and confirmed the muscle injury. Theekshana will return to the High Performance Center to commence rehabilitation work,” said a statement from the tournament.

On the other hand, a report in Cricbuzz says Washington will link up with the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup title clash due to Axar being down with niggles post the Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday.

Axar took blows on his left wrist, elbow and had to be attended for a thigh issue while making 42 runs with the bat, though his efforts didn’t translate into an Indian win at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Sundar is part of India's squad for the Asian Games and is currently in Bengaluru. After the Asia Cup final, he is expected to re-join the camp for the Asian Games running till September 23 before the competition is held in Hangzhou, China. He last played an ODI against New Zealand at home in January this year, but missed out on a spot in the 15-man World Cup squad.

