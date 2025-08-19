Asia Cup: Is it curtains for Sanju Samson after Gill's selection?

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) The selection of Shubman Gill as vice-captain in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE has once again raised a question mark over Sanju Samson's future in the Indian T20 team.

Though Samson, the long-time captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, has been included in the squad for the Asia Cup, Gill's return has raised the prospect of the Keralite being left out of the playing XI.

The speculation has further gained ground in the order in which chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, read out the names of the selected players. Agarkar named Gill and wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma first while listing out Samson and Rinku Singh at the end. Many people are reading a lot between the lines and feel this is an indicator that Gill will walk out as opener along with Abhishek Sharma in India's opening match in the Asia Cup against Oman.

With Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel likely to take up the No.3 to No.7 spots in the batting order, there is no spot for Samson at the top. That is why, many feel, Jitesh was named ahead of Samson as wicketkeeper and a late-order pinch-hitter. It is possible, Jitesh could be preferred as the finisher ahead of Rinku Singh. Samson has done well in recent times as an opener.

However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar escaped scrutiny on this matter and said it is the head coach and captain who will pick the playing XI. He also clarified that Gill will not walk into the playing XI following his recent exploits in the IPL and the England Test series.

"The captain-coach will take the call on the best balance for the team. Once we get to Dubai, we will have a bit more clarity. With more options available now, Shubman has been in great form for the last few months. So has Sanju, so two good options, along with Abhishek," said Agarkar.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav added fuel to the speculation by declaring that Jitesh has earned his spot in the team. He said he had a chat with the RCB wicketkeeper batter and said he has been a different cricketer post that.

"Post the last T20WC, we spoke a lot on how to go about it. We spoke about let's not think of milestones ahead, follow your journey. Been a completely different cricketer post that. The way he performed in the IPL and domestic tournaments he played, he's done really well, has earned his spot again," said Surya.

Jitesh has been training for the Asia Cup in Dubai and has impressed many with his no-holds barred aggressive batting.

Suryakumar Yadav also defended the selection of Harshit Rana, saying the bowler has played really well in IPL. Rana was recently part of the India A team in England and was asked to stay back for a Test match as cover for an injured bowler but did not get a chance to play.

"(He) has played really well in the IPL. Concussion replacement game in Pune, was MoM in the last game he played for India. Back his skills, we know he can deliver," said Suryakumar Yadav.

With the skipper and chief selector giving different indications, Samson is likely to face some anxious time before the Asia Cup, wondering what else he would have to do

