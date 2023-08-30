Asia Cup 2023: Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup due to viral fever, replacement named

Dhaka, Aug 30 (IANS) Bangladesh suffered a massive blow as their star wicket-keeper batter, Liton Das got ruled out of the tournament after failing to recover from the viral fever.

The Chairman of the National Selection Panel, Minhajul Abedin stated that the wicket-keeper batter did not travel to Sri Lanka for the opening encounter, set to be played on Thursday.

The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque Bijoy has been named as Das's replacement by the Bangladesh National Selection Panel. He is set to join the squad in Sri Lanka later on Wednesday.

“He (Anamul) has been in the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers program. He was always in our consideration," Minhajul Abedin said.

“Due to Litton’s unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod,” he further added.

Bijoy has played 44 ODIs for Bangladesh and amassed 1254 runs, including three hundreds. In a home series against India in December of last year, he last played his last ODI match.

This Asian Cup squad selection has been a rollercoaster ride for the panel. Earlier, Captain Tamim Iqbal stepped down from the captaincy and announced his retirement from ODI Cricket.

However, in a sudden turnaround, he took back his retirement after Bangladesh President Sheikh met him personally. The rumors were around about Das getting the captaincy, but later on, All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan was put in charge of the team till World Cup 2023.

The tournament will kick off in a few hours in Pakistan, Multan Cricket Stadium where Pakistan will face the debutant Nepal.

Updated Bangladesh Squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy

