Ashwin's versatility makes him qualify for a return to World Cup squad

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) With exactly two months to go for the 2023 ODI World Cup, hosts India are still trying to figure out their best possible 15 men for the mega event and there are discussions around seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the squad as well.

The 36-year-old, who has not played a 50-over game in 18 months, was not part of India's ODI squad for the recently concluded three-match series against West Indies. However, he could still be considered for the ODI world given his versatility.

A great thinker of the game, Ashwin could ball at any stages of an ODI match, is a more than handy batter lower down the order and has years of experience behind. An Indian Express report had recently said that Ashwin's name is being discussed between the selectors and team management as they want variety in their spin department.

As of now, India have four spin options in Ravindra Jadeja (left-arm off-spinner), Axar Patel (left-arm off-spinner), Kuldeep Yadav (left-arm leg-spinner) and Yuzvendra Chahal (right-arm leg-spinner) for the World Cup. But since both Jadeja and Axar have similar skill sets, Ashwin could eventually make it to the squad because of his off-spin.

If Ashwin indeed comes in, Axar is likely to miss out but the final call will depend on the balance the team management wants to strike for the mega event in India.

What Ashwin brings to the table

Unlike other spinners, who usually are habitual of bowling at certain stages of the game, Ashwin is a very clever operator and can bowl with the new ball, make an impact in the middle and can spin the ball during the death overs as well.

Apart from facing New Zealand at Dharamsala, India's matches against other big opponents are all in spin-friendly conditions of Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata and Ashwin can exploit the home conditions and can also provide the control.

Not only with the ball, the experienced cricketer can also make valuable contributions with the bat, which will be very crucial when coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma along with the chief selector decide to zero-in on the final squad.

During their 1st T20I match against West Indies, India dearly missed someone who can bowl and bat at No 8 and both spinners Chahal and Kuleep, who played that game, haven't shown the ability to contribute much with the willow, which might give Ashwin an advantage during team selection.

Why could Ashwin still miss the bus ?

Ashwin played the last of his 113 ODIs during the tour of South Africa in 2022 and has not been part of the 50-over set-up for a while now. In between, he was part of successive T20 World Cup campaigns, but he missed the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

The off-spinner's inclusion in the squad also depends on team combination. If India decide to pick four spinners in the 15-member squad, they might have to compromise with their fast bowling options and the hosts should have at least one more in the form of Shardul Thakur.

If the team management has already made up their mind to play Thakur at No 8 as he has done well with the bat at that position, then India's six available bowling slots will be taken by Jaspit Bumrah (if fit), Md Siraj, Md Shami, Jadeja, Kuldeep/Chahal, Thakur and Ashwin might miss the bus for the World Cup.

It has been learnt that there will be a final discussion about the composition of the World Cup squad during the Asia Cup preparatory camp scheduled in Bengaluru from August 24 to 29 and a big call on the future of Ashwin will be decided there.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.