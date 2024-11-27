ASEAN strengthens data integration to advance regional connectivity

Vientiane, Nov 27 (IANS) The ASEAN Community Statistical System (ACSS) Committee has called for the continued involvement of international development partners and stakeholders working with governments to ensure the sustainability of national statistics systems.

Representatives from the ACSS and stakeholders gathered for the 14th meeting of the ACSS Committee, the Vientiane Mai newspaper reported on Wednesday.

This year's theme focuses on "Strengthening Data Integration to Advance Regional Connectivity and Resilience," aiming to reflect a shared commitment to fostering a more resilient and connected ASEAN.

During the meeting, the head of the Lao Statistics Bureau under the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment, Phonesaly Souksavath, highlighted that in today's rapidly evolving world, the growing demand for data presents both opportunities and challenges. Innovative approaches are being explored to consolidate diverse information into meaningful insights about countries, economies, and the ASEAN community in order to meet these demands.

It is hoped that the creative leveraging and integration of existing data, particularly administrative sources, with new methods will meet these demands efficiently, minimizing the need for costly primary data collection while still delivering impactful insights, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ACSS will continue to make notable progress despite resource constraints through collaboration and innovation, thoughtfully integrating diverse data sources to gain deeper insights into communities and enable more informed decision-making.

The meeting also urges ACSS members to share knowledge and expertise to address shared challenges, strengthen regional cooperation for integrated and efficient data systems, and to embrace innovation focusing on sustainability and resilience.

