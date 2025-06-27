Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in ODIs against Bangladesh

Colombo, June 27 (IANS) Sri Lanka has named a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, scheduled for July 2, 5 and 8. Charith Asalanka will captain the side while batter Sadeera Samarawickrama has made a comeback to the squad. Samarawickrama played his last ODI against New Zealand in November last year.

Having notched up consecutive centuries in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, right-handed batter Pathum Nissanka will aim to carry his prolific form into the upcoming ODI series between the two sides.

Squad mainstays Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana are all set to feature in the 50-over contests.

Milan Rathnayake, who missed the second Test due to an injury, has been included in the ODI squad, though his participation will depend on a fitness assessment.

The first two matches will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, while the final ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

After the ODIs, the two sides will compete in the three-match T20I series starting on July 10.

The two teams are currently playing the second Test of the two-match series in Colombo. The opening game ended in a draw in Galle last week.

In the last home ODI series against Australia before the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, Sri Lanka secured a clean sweep in the two-match series but failed to replicate that performance in the eight-team competition in Pakistan.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are currently engaged in a two-match series, which is part of the World Test Championship. The first match of the series ended in a draw in Galle, while the hosts have taken a lead on a first-innings basis in the second match at the Sinhalese Sports Complex in Colombo.

Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.