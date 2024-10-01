Arshad Warsi says his ‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’ character exemplifies unwavering human resilience

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Arshad Warsi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming period film ‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’, has said that his character in the film banks on the unwavering human resilience and spirit in dark times.

The trailer of the film was unveiled at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday, and it shows a story set in the aftermath of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. As India is ravaged by war, a new battle emerges threatening the fabric of communal harmony in India.

Punjab becomes the epicentre of rising communal tensions, with Hindu and Sikh communities at loggerheads. The film showcases a tale of fractured communities searching for unity amid chaos.

Arshad Warsi, who takes on the role of a man who is fighting a losing battle in the film, said, “This film digs deep into the raw emotions of people who were thrust into a storm of violence and fear. My character is a person that reiterates that even in the darkest times, the human spirit has the courage to rise above all”.

The communal riots that scarred families and displaced thousands found their human voice in the film.

Actress Meher Vij, who portrays a woman battling unimaginable loss, shared, “This story is personal. It’s about finding hope and love when everything else crumbles. It’s about standing strong when the world falls apart around you”.

Through the lens of its characters, the film explores the tension between community and country, showing how the fight for unity became a test of both heart and will.

Producer Arbaaz Khan said, “‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’ is not a story of struggle, it’s reflective of the strength of a nation that refuses to be broken by divisive forces. It’s powerful, emotional, and absolutely necessary for the times we live in”.

Arbaaz Khan Production presents ‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’, in association with Seamless Productions LLP & Aks Movies & Entertainment. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan & Manish Mishra.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on October 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.