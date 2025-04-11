Arsenal's full focus is on Brentford after 'special night' vs Real Madrid, says Arteta

London, April 11 (IANS) Arsenal's 3-0 win over Real Madrid was one of the most 'special nights' for the club in the past decade. With the tie not over yet, the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium slated for next week, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta claimed the side's full focus is on the home game against Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League.

Declan Rice, who became the first player in Champions League history to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match, alongside Mikel Merino's sublime left-foot finish, saw Arsenal produce the almost unbelievable result over the European champions.

"There has been an unbelievable energy around the place. It was a very special night. That's over, and now our full focus is on Brentford because it is a game that will require the best of us," said Arteta in the pre-match press conference.

Surprisingly, given the excessive injuries that Arsenal have suffered, Arteta also boldly stated that he will not be resting his players for the clash on Saturday and that given the piling fixture schedule, the team has to be prepared to play every three days.

"Just normality. This is our context - play every three days and play in different competitions on the biggest stages. Playing in Europe, then coming back and facing a different challenge in the Premier League. If you want to become a team that has the capacity to win in any of those, then you have to do it every three days, regardless of the scenario,” he added.

Rice put Arsenal ahead in north London when he curled the dead-ball past Thibaut Courtois in the 58th minute, before netting his brace with an even more audacious finish from further out.

Arteta believes Rice is a player who possesses many different tools and is turning into a player who can decide games for the club.

"That is something we discuss a lot. The different ways he can create moments in and around the box, whether it is through crosses or scoring goals, because he has all the qualities. He can run into the box, he can eliminate people by dribbling, and he has a long-range shot. That's where we are heading with him, to become someone who can decide a game with different tools,” said Arteta.

