Arsenal will be going to Manchester City to win: Bukayo Saka

Manchester, Sep 22 (IANS) Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are all set to go all out once again in hopes of winning their first Premier League since 2004. They travel to the Etihad on Sunday to face Manchester City, where they drew 0-0 last season.

Following the result, the side was criticised for their defensive minded approach against City. Bukayo Saka has boldly stated that the Gunners will be going to Manchester City’s home on Sunday with the win in their minds. Notably, Arsenal have not won at Etihad Stadium since January 2015.

“We will be going there to win, that is our focus. To be honest, I don’t really care [about the criticism of last season’s performance]. We know what we believed, we know what we went there to achieve. Only we know the real truth. We went there to win and we are going to do that again this Sunday,” said Saka to The Telegraph,

Arsenal was involved in a fiery North London Derby last Sunday, which saw the Gunners prevail 1-0 over Tottenham Hotspur, where there defense was tested beyond approach.

Gabriel Magalhaes’ lone goal saw Arsenal win the bragging rights. Manchester City, on the other hand, sit at the top of the table, having won their opening four games. Erlind Haaland has scored nine goals so far.

Arsenal’s biggest problem going into the game will be Martin Odegaard’s injury. Saka went to explain how they will cope without their skipper.

“You know how much I love Martin. He is a world-class player and we are going to miss him. We have to adapt. We have strength and players who can also play in his position. We will find a solution until he is back,” said Saka.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.