Arsenal were best team in the league in ‘24 but still missing something: Arteta

London, Jan 3 (IANS) Mikel Arteta has proudly stated that Arsenal were statistically the best team in the league in 2024, but his side still has no major trophies to show for it.

While speaking on his team’s ambitions, he asked his team for consistency and hopes to flip the coin on their fortunes.

"We have to show the same level of consistency and a bit more, because last year we were the best team in the league, broke various records and still haven’t won a major trophy, so something is missing. It’s going to be very thin, small details; you can pick up certain games and situations, but at the end, we’re so close, and we just have to flip that coin to the other side to make it happen. That’s only going to happen if we do what we have to do and what we can control; the rest is out of our hands," said Arteta.

While Manchester City claimed the 2023/24 title and Liverpool have been the standout team so far this season, it is Arsenal who finished out the year at the top of the calendar year table with 85 points across 36 matches.

Arteta's side has combined attacking flair with disciplined defending, scoring 89 goals and conceding just 25, showing themselves to be one of the most well-rounded teams in Europe.

With Bukayo Saka out with injury and Arsenal struggling to score goals in recent times, Gabriel Jesus, who has been out of form and sidelined with injuries for almost the entirety of the year, has stepped up for his side after he scored six goals in the side's last four games.

"It’s about supporting our players, and they know that they have to go through some periods that are not exactly how they planned because it’s a part of that. But as well they have to believe in themselves, and we have to make sure that, if one day they doubt, then we’re there to recognise them and make sure that they feel from our side how much we like them and how happy we are to have them," said Arteta.

