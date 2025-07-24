Arsenal sign Spain U21 star Cristhian Mosquera on long-term deal

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Arsenal have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia on a long-term contract. The 21-year-old arrives after an impressive spell in La Liga, where he became a mainstay of Valencia’s backline.

Mosquera, who came through Valencia’s academy after joining at the age of 12, made 90 appearances for the club across all competitions. He made his first-team debut in the Copa del Rey at just 17 in January 2022, before making his La Liga debut days later in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla. Promoted to the senior squad ahead of the 2023/24 season, Mosquera went on to start 37 of the 38 league matches last season, completing every minute of those appearances.

Born in Spain but also eligible to represent Colombia, Mosquera has 34 youth international caps for Spain between the under-15 and under-21 levels. He was also part of the gold medal-winning squad at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Sporting Director Andrea Berta expressed his excitement over the signing, stating:

"We’re very happy and excited to have signed a hugely talented young player in Cristhian Mosquera. We identified Cristhian as one of the strongest young defenders in European football, and he is an important signing for our future.

"Cristhian is a versatile defender who will strengthen our squad. We cannot wait to see him playing for us. Together with everyone at the club, we warmly welcome Cristhian and his family to Arsenal."

Manager Mikel Arteta echoed the sentiment, highlighting Mosquera’s qualities:

"We're delighted to welcome Cristhian to Arsenal. As a 21-year-old defender, Cristhian has already performed consistently well with significant experience in La Liga. He is an intelligent player with good pace, who can play centrally and on both sides.

“He is a young player with exciting talent and enormous potential, who will fit well into our squad as we continue to prepare for next season. Cristhian adds good quality to our squad, and we look forward to working with him and making him feel at home with us.

“From all of us, we welcome Cristhian and his family to the club.”

Mosquera will wear the number 3 shirt and is set to join the squad for Arsenal’s men’s pre-season tour in Asia. The club confirmed that the transfer remains subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

