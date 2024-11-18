Arsenal face another blow as Trossard suffers injury during Nations League match

Budapest, Nov 18 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces yet another selection headache as Leandro Trossard was forced off with an apparent injury during Belgium’s Nations League clash against Israel.

Trossard, who has become a key component in Arsenal’s attacking lineup, is a recent entrant in already significant injury list that includes five other first-team players. His availability for the club's upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest looks doubtful.

The Belgian forward, who has featured in 15 of Arsenal's 17 matches this season, limped off in the 37th minute after moving uncomfortably for several minutes and was subatituted by the 21-year-old Johan Bakayoko. This blow comes after Trossard played the full 90 minutes in Belgium’s defeat to Italy just days earlier.

The timing could not be worse for Arteta, who is already grappling with injuries to key players, including Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice. Long-term absentees Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu further complicate Arsenal’s situation, leaving the Gunners with a depleted squad ahead of their weekend fixture.

Trossard has been instrumental since joining from Brighton in January 2023, contributing 20 goals and 13 assists across competitions. His absence could severely impact Arsenal’s attacking threat, forcing Arteta to experiment with a makeshift lineup once again.

While Arsenal’s injury woes continue to pile up, captain Martin Odegaard’s return to full fitness offers a glimmer of hope. The Norwegian midfielder skipped international duty to focus on recovery and is expected to lead the team against Nottingham Forest.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.