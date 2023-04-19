Arjun has inherited the temperament of his father Sachin Tendulkar: Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Arjun Tendulkar - the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar - picked up his maiden IPL wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The promising young left-arm fast bowler received a compliment from legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar spotted the similarities between Arjun and his legendary dad and even termed the junior Tendulkar as a thinking cricketer.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Gavaskar said, "Everybody talks about the amazing talent Sachin Tendulkar had at the start of his career. But it was his temperament that was absolutely amazing, and Arjun seems to have inherited that. He seems to be a shrewd thinker as well. It's always a good sign when a youngster is bowling the final over for the team and delivering."

With their 14-run win over SRH in the latter's backyard in their latest IPL 2023 encounter, Mumbai Indians have sent a strong message to the rest of the teams that the five-time champions are finding their mojo back.

MI have now won three games on the trot in IPL 2023 and a big reason for their swift turnaround is the way their youngsters such as Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and Arjun have performed.

Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch believes the young Turks in the Mumbai Indians squad are standing up in the absence of big stars which is always a good sign for any team.

"The youth are standing up for the Mumbai Indians in the absence of superstars like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofar Archer. The team was missing the big guns badly in the first couple of games but these young kids have taken it upon themselves to deliver now," Finch told Star Sports.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan seems mighty impressed with the way Cameron Green is shaping up in the ongoing IPL.

"Cameron Green is going to be the next superstar in world cricket. He's a talented player and we are going to more of him because he is raising his game with every passing day."

