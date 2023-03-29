Apurva Asrani says it's a'massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) After Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about being "pushed to a corner" in Bollywood in a podcast, National Award-winning film editor and writer Apurva Asrani said that is a massive win that the Indian actress didn't end up like late actors Sushant Singh Rajput or Parveen Babi.

Apurva took to Twitter, where he shared an article about Priyanka talking about why she moved to Hollywood.

He tweeted: "Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists."

"They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput."

In the podcast, Priyanka said: "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.

"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

She also spoke about facing colourism in the Hindi film industry and revealed that she regrets being a part of fairness creams advertisements.

