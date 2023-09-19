Apple release all free software updates, new iCloud plans

San Francisco, Sep 19 (IANS) Apple has released all its latest free software updates for its users across iPhones, iPads, Watches and Apple TV, along with new iCloud+ plans.

iOS 17 makes iPhone even more personal and intuitive with major updates to communication apps — StandBy, a new way to experience iPhone when it is charging, easier sharing with AirDrop, and more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing.

The Phone app is essential to the iPhone experience, and it receives a big update that makes the calls that matter stand out even more.

Users are now able to leave a video or audio message on FaceTime to capture exactly what they want to say when someone they call is not available.

“AirDrop makes it easier than ever to share with friends, family, and colleagues. NameDrop, a new AirDrop feature, lets users exchange contact information, including their Contact Poster, simply by bringing their iPhone devices together,’ Apple said late on Monday.

iOS 17 is a free software update that is available for iPhone Xs and later.

For iPad users, iPadOS 17 brings new levels of personalisation and versatility to iPad, and is available today as a free software update.

Users can now customise the Lock Screen with stunning wallpapers, new ways to showcase their favourite photos, and expressive fonts and colours to personalise the look of the date and time.

“Interactive widgets take glanceable information further with the ability to get tasks done right in the moment with just a tap, directly from the Lock Screen or Home Screen,” said Apple.

Coming later this year, AutoFill will identify and fill fields in forms, allowing users to quickly add details such as names, addresses, and emails from Contacts.

Notes also offers new ways to organise, read, annotate, and collaborate on PDFs, and now lets users quickly link one note to another.

iPadOS 17 is available for iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).

Apple has also released watchOS 10 that offers a new Smart Stack to show relevant widgets right when they’re needed, and delightful new watch faces.

Bluetooth connectivity for power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors arrive for cyclists, unlocking new metrics and Workout Views, and cycling workouts will automatically show up as a Live Activity on iPhone and utilise the full screen, according to the company.

Additionally, new Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities can further help during outdoor adventures.

The Mindfulness app offers new tools to support mental health with state of mind logging, and Apple Watch also introduces the ability to measure time spent in daylight using the ambient light sensor.

watchOS 10 is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later, and requires iPhone XS or later running iOS 17.

The company said that Apple TV 4K will become even more versatile living room device with the launch of FaceTime on tvOS 17, bringing new ways to connect with family and friends.

Users can make calls directly from Apple TV 4K, or start calls on iPhone or iPad, and hand them off to Apple TV 4K.

Later this year, new tvOS apps from Webex by Cisco and Zoom will take advantage of Continuity Camera and expand their communications capabilities to Apple TV 4K.

Apple users will now have the option to choose from two additional iCloud+ plans -- 6TB for Rs 2,999 per month and 12TB for Rs 5,900 per month.

With iCloud+, users can keep large libraries of original, high-resolution photos and videos safe in iCloud and easily accessible across all of their devices and the web.

