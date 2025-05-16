Apparel firm Cantabil’s Q4 net profit falls over 34 pc, revenue drops

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Apparel manufacturer Cantabil Retail India Ltd on Friday reported a sharp decline in its net profit and revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25.

The company’s net profit for Q4 stood at Rs 22.51 crore, down from Rs 34.38 crore in the previous quarter, marking a drop of approximately 34.54 per cent, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company also saw a slight decline in revenue from operations during the quarter.

Revenue slipped to Rs 219.02 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 222.91 crore in Q3, showing a decrease of about 1.75 per cent.

Profit before tax (PBT) also took a hit, falling nearly 33.78 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 29.92 crore.

However, on an annual basis, Cantabil delivered a strong performance. For the full financial year FY25, the company’s net profit rose by 20.31 per cent to Rs 74.86 crore from Rs 62.22 crore in FY24.

Revenue from operations increased by 17.61 per cent to Rs 729.51 crore, compared to Rs 620.28 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Vijay Bansal, expressed satisfaction with the company’s full-year results despite a challenging retail environment.

He noted that robust volume growth of over 15 per cent and a customer-centric strategy helped the company reach record revenue and profit levels in FY25.

“We are pleased to report a historical full year performance for FY25. The robust volume growth of over 15 per cent during the year underscores the robustness of our brand,” Bansal mentioned.

He added that signs of a demand recovery and the prediction of an above-normal monsoon are likely to support improved consumer sentiment going forward.

Bansal also said that Cantabil remains focused on strengthening its brand, expanding its market reach, and enhancing customer convenience.

During FY25, the company accelerated its store expansion strategy by opening 66 new outlets on a net basis.

It launched its first store in 2000 in New Delhi and has since expand presence in the fashion apparel sector.

