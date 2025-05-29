Apex Ecotech’s Q4 net profit falls 18 pc, revenue drops 31 pc

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Apex Ecotech Limited has reported a weak performance for the fourth quarter of FY25, with the company’s net profit dropped by 18.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7 crore in Q4, down from Rs 8.56 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY24).

Revenue from operations also saw a sharp fall of 30.6 per cent, coming in at Rs 49.25 crore compared to Rs 70.95 crore in Q4 FY24, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total income for the quarter also dropped 30.5 per cent to Rs 49.75 crore, while total expenses declined by 32.8 per cent to Rs 40.45 crore during the same quarter.

Despite the drop in revenue, the reduction in expenses helped soften the impact on profits.

However, reflecting on the company’s overall performance for the year, Anuj Dosajh, Chairman and Managing Director of Apex Ecotech, said FY25 was a landmark year for the company.

He highlighted strong growth in the second half of the year, where revenue from core operations surged by 126.97 per cent to Rs 49.25 crore.

“The company’s EBITDA for H2 FY25 jumped by 331.85 per cent to Rs 8.98 crore, with a significant improvement in EBITDA margin to 18.23 per cent,” Dosajh said.

For the full financial year FY25, Apex Ecotech reported a 33.67 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 70.95 crore.

EBITDA rose by 24.5 per cent to Rs 11.06 crore, and net profit grew 29.11 per cent to Rs 8.56 crore, supported by efficient execution and increased demand for its water and wastewater treatment solutions.

The projects include advanced Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and water recycling systems aimed at helping industries reduce water waste and meet environmental regulations.

Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about its growth prospects. “We aim to further capitalize on the global momentum toward environmental compliance and water reuse,” said Dosajh.

Apex Ecotech Limited is a certified engineering firm specialising in water and wastewater treatment solutions, including effluent treatment plants, membrane recycling systems, and ZLD technologies for industrial use.

