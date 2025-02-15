Antony’s Man Utd story ‘may have more chapters,’ says agent Junior Pedroso

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Antony, who is at Real Betis on loan from Manchester United, looks to have settled in well in Spain having already scored two goals for his new club.

The Brazilian winger’s agent Junior Pedroso believes his resurgence is due to Antony finding happiness and that a return to Manchester United at the end of his loan period is still on the cards.

“I believe that football is very dynamic. There are no long-term plans to be made. There may still be a few more chapters in his story with Manchester United, or there may not be. This will depend on many factors involving decisions by the club and him in the near future.

“Antony respects Amorim a lot, for sure but we understood in January that his moment at the club was not good, so Manchester United also understood that leaving on loan was the best way for Antony to recover his best form,” Pedroso said to GiveMeSport.

Antony joined Manchester United in 2022 from Dutch giants Ajax for a whopping fee of 95 million euro but failed to make any significant impact at the club. In his 96 appearances for the Red Devils, Antony only managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions. His underwhelming output saw him leave the club on a loan deal in the January transfer window which will come to an end in June, 2025.

“This (early success) is possible because Antony is so, so happy. He’s really happy, you can feel it on and off the pitch. He’s been able to adapt very quickly and that’s absolutely crucial - it means we’ve been able to pick the best option possible," he added.

