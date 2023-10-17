Anticipated large turnout, comprehensive facilities set for National Games inaugural ceremony

Margao (Goa), Oct 17 (IANS) Extensive preparations have been put in place at multiple sites near the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as the large crowd is expected to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 37th National Games on October 26, said Goa's Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Govind Gaude, on Tuesday.

Gaude said the Prime Minister will land at Dabolim airport and proceed to Fatorda. After the games start and the programmes, including singing, dancing, and electronic show, the PM will arrive at 6pm and will be in the stadium for 1 hour, and 50 minutes. The march past will see off the Prime Minister.

He said that parking arrangements have been made at We for Fatorda ground, Church Complex area for VIPs, the multipurpose hall area for students, the Collectorate building area exclusively for athletes and there will also be an arrangement at the Science and Technology department area near Ravindra bhavan.

"Gate 8 at the stadium will be exclusively for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s entry, gate 1 for VIPs and journalists, & gates 4 and 5 for spectators, while all other gates will be closed," he added.

The programme will kick off at 4 PM and the gates will be closed 1 hour prior to PM’s arrival, Gaude said.

“Spectators, students and other persons should come before 3.30pm as a large crowd is anticipated. Since it won’t be possible to accommodate over the capacity in the stadium, the Government of Goa has decided to install LED screens at 10 places across Goa, including open spaces, to telecast the proceedings,” the Minister further said.

The entire programme will last for around 5 hours. Over 10,000 athletes will be participating in the Games from 19 October to 9 November, he said.

