Anti-doping review finds no 'cover-up' in Chinese swimmers' contamination case

Geneva (Switzerland), July 15 (IANS) An anti-doping review has found World Aquatics to be "transparent and collaborative" in its review of the contamination case involving 23 Chinese swimmers. The 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) in January 2021 after having allegedly been inadvertently exposed to the substance through contamination.

After an investigation, the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) decided that the Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) for TMZ were an isolated mass incident caused by athletes' consumption of food contaminated with TMZ when they were participating in the event, reports Xinhua.

It was then decided that the athletes involved would be "held to have no fault or negligence, and the AAF cases should not be brought forward as Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs)."

This May, the World Aquatics Bureau established an anti-doping audit review committee to examine the processes and procedures by the World Aquatics "in addressing not only the TMZ Case but all doping cases under its jurisdiction."

In the report of the review released on Monday, the Committee found the World Water Sports governing body "to be transparent and collaborative throughout this audit review."

"The Committee has not identified any irregularities, mismanagement or cover-up by FINA in its review of the TMZ Case or in its decision not to appeal the CHINADA decisions in that case," the report said.

"The process and procedure followed by FINA in 2021 was in accordance with both the operating procedures of FINA at that time, generally accepted operating procedures of other International Federations, and its obligations under the World Anti-Doping Code."

From January 1, 2022, World Aquatics delegated additional anti-doping roles and responsibilities, including results management, to the International Testing Agency, an international organization that was created to manage anti-doping programs, independent of International Federations, Major Event Organisers, and all other anti-doping organizations requesting support.

FINA changed its name to World Aquatics in December 2022.

