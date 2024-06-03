Ansu Fati ‘want to succeed at Barcelona’ after Brighton loan exit

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Days after Brighton and Hove Albion announced the departure of Ansu Fati who will be returning to his club FC Barcelona after the end of his loan period, the young winger spoke on why he left the club.

Ansu Fati’s time at Barcelona was an interesting one. He broke onto the scene at a young age and was hailed as Messi’s successor at the club. He was also given the iconic number 10 shirt following Lionel Messi’s move to Paris.

"People think I'm injured but I'm fine, I am 100% ready for Barça next season. I spend a long time in the gym, I'm doing my best to be in excellent shape. I want to succeed at Barcelona", said the 21-year-old winger.

Fati scored 22 goals and provided seven assists in the 80 La Liga games he played for the Catalonian club before his career stalled due to consistent injuries.

“I’m 21 years old, but I have experienced a lot. I felt that everything I did was not valued and that’s why I decided to leave on loan, that’s what I had to do," said Fati to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Fati’s time at Brighton was not one that could be considered successful. He scored only two goals in 18 games in the league and failed to make any significant impact in a struggling Brighton side that finished 11th in the table, a huge disappointment after the club finished sixth in the 2022/23 season.

Fati will be looking to get into the good graces of new head coach Hansi Flick who has recently been announced by Barcelona after the removal of Xavi. The number 10 had nothing but praise for his new manager.

“I met and greeted Flick when he came to visit Brighton, he arrives at the best club in the world and I’m sure he will do very well,” concluded the Spanish forward.

