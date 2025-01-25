Anirban Lahiri says International Series India is a crucial step for Asian Tour’s expansion

Gurugram, Jan 25 (IANS) Indian golf legend Anirban Lahiri is among a cluster of stars competing in International Series India at DLF Golf and Country Club next week and the seven-time Asian Tour winner said ‘it will be the biggest event’ the country has ever had.

Lahiri will join his Crushers GC teammates in the India field, including captain and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, as well as Paul Casey, a prolific winner on the global stage.

Anirban has established himself as a familiar presence on The International Series having participated in numerous tournaments since its inception in 2022. In 2024, he delivered strong performances, achieving two top-20 finishes in the three tournaments he entered: a T5 at International Series Qatar and a T17 at International Series England.

Lahiri who is a seasoned competitor on the international stage and is always proud to fly the flag of his country, believes that The International Series event at Gurugram should be a staple tournament on the Asian Tour moving forward.

He said: “It's only fitting that The International Series presented by DLF comes to India. I would love for International Series India to be an annual fixture, because it deserves that recognition and it's a synergetic event for everything that the two entities, the country and the Asian Tour, have done together so, I'm very pleased.

“We wanted The International Series to be in India for a while now and again big thanks to DLF for making it happen and hopefully this becomes a regular International Series fixture and it becomes one of the highlight tournaments in India. Definitely in the subcontinent, it will be the biggest event.”

The 36-year-old, who has competed in numerous tournaments throughout his home country, believes that the Asian Tour has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many of India’s golfing greats over the years.

“I think India has been such an integral part of the Asian Tour. I go back to my origins as a pro golfer for many, many years plying the trade in Asia and a lot of my friends and colleagues, seniors, even the legends, the Jeev Milkha Singh’s, the S.S.P’s, they're all there. They are all products of the Asian Tour.

“Also, Indian golf has this deep, deep connection and there's long history, and obviously there's a lot of gratitude for the platform from a lot of the Indian players.”

Lahiri recorded four top 10 finishes in 2024 on the LIV Golf League at LIV Golf Andalucia (2nd), and a T6 at all three events in Chicago, Houston and Jeddah but is hoping for more consistency as the 2025 season gets underway imminently.

He said: “I think I would hold myself to my own standards of consistency. I wasn't very consistent last year. I would want to play at a higher level overall throughout the year, I only got into contention realistically two or three times. I want that to be a higher percentage, and just generally I felt like my level of golf plateaued a little bit.

“I'm completely focused and engrossed in taking it back up a couple of notches and definitely that first win is a monkey that I need to get off my back. So, yes, the eyes on that prize and again, like every year, and as long as I'll ever be a professional golfer trying to get to the majors and play well in those.”

