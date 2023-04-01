Angry mob lynches man for killing 12-yr-old boy in Patna

Patna, April 1 (IANS) A man who killed a 12-year-old boy with an axe and climbed atop a high-tension electric pole after committing the crime was lynched by an angry mob in Patna district on Saturday.

The deceased man is believed to be mentally unstable. Following the incident, which took place in Punpun, tension is prevailing in the area. A large contingent of police has been posted in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

The incident took place near Allauddin Chawk under Punpun police station where the accused hacked to death a 12-year-old boy named Babban Singh, the son of Karu Singh, with an axe.

Some local residents saw the man killing the minor boy and chased him. The man then ran from the spot and climbed atop a high-tension electric pole to save himself. But the angry mob pelted stone on him and eventually he fell down from the pole. The angry mob then lynched the man.

Though the police had reached the spot, they failed to save the man as they were outnumbered by the local people. The violent mob also pelted stones on the police team, injuring some cops.

Following the incident, Patna City SP (East) accompanied by senior officers reached the spot and restored normalcy.

