YSRCP Writes To ECI Over Irregularities in MLC Election Counting

YSRCP has written to Election Commission of India (ECI) over irregularities in graduate MLC election counting. The party also sought recounting of votes of Graduates constituency of Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool.

The YSRCP candidate filed a complaint with the returning officer over errors taken while counting of votes. It was noticed that 6 votes had been transferred to TDP Candidate 50 bundle by oversight at 19th table at the end of 9th round and the same were re-transferred to the YCP Candidate.

“This clearly indicates that such irregularities have taken place during several rounds of counting which necessitates that recounting shall be taken up for all the rounds in the interest of justice and fair declaration of the correct results, “ the party said in a letter.

