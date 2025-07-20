YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy’s Illegal Arrest: Key Updates

YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy Arrest – Chandrababu's Revenge Politics

Political revenge continues in Andhra Pradesh.

Under the name of a fake liquor scam, key YSR Congress Party leaders are being arrested.

So far, 11 people including former MLA Chevireddy have been arrested.

Now, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) has also arrested MP Mithun Reddy.

In total, 12 people have been arrested, and 48 names have been included in the chargesheet.

The SIT appears to be targeting those close to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Interestingly, the state earned more excise revenue during Jagan’s term than during Chandrababu’s.

Yet, a case has been filed claiming ₹3,000 crore was misused.

Chandrababu claimed in the Assembly that ₹50,000 crore was lost — a baseless lie.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan exaggerated with a ₹35,000 crore figure.

Government leaders are spinning stories, turning a non-existent scam into a big drama.

SIT's chargesheets and remand reports seem to follow scripts written at the TDP headquarters.

YSRCP strongly criticized both biased media and the flawed SIT investigation.

The party says it will fight legally in the courts.

YSRCP leaders have shown support for Mithun Reddy and stand by him.

What’s Next?

MP Midhun Reddy has been arrested in the so-called illegal liquor policy case.

The SIT summoned him to Vijayawada under the pretext of an inquiry and then arrested him.

His family was informed late Saturday night.

He is likely to be presented in the ACB court today.

The SIT is expected to ask for his custody.

YSRCP leaders are strongly condemning what they call an illegal arrest.

They call the SIT’s actions a petty conspiracy.

Chandrababu’s Government Going All Out in Fake Liquor Case

Mithun Reddy’s arrest is based on a liquor scam with no real evidence.

The SIT is arresting those close to YS Jagan out of political vendetta.

Today, Mithun is likely to appear before the judge, with a request for remand.

YSRCP alleges that Chandrababu is the real mastermind behind the liquor mafia.

A Made-Up Liquor Scam

MP Tanuja Rani (Araku MP) said: "This liquor scam is a total fiction.

Arrests are being made just to harass YSRCP leaders.

False cases are being filed against those close to YS Jagan.

No one is afraid of these fake cases made by opposition leaders."

A Chargesheet Full of Lies

The liquor scam has been fabricated by Chandrababu.

False statements and fake evidence are being used.

A scam that never existed is being portrayed as real.

Chargesheets full of lies are being filed.

The number of accused has now increased to 48.

Chandrababu – The Real Mafia Don?

Between 2014 and 2019, Chandrababu looted the state treasury.

He handed out state wealth to his people.

Allegedly, scams worth over ₹25,000 crore occurred under his watch.

He is still out on bail in a CID case.

The same corruption continues even today.

Now, false cases and arrests are being made to cover up past crimes.