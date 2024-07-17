YSRCP condemns increasing attacks on women in Andhra

Tadepalli: Expressing deep shock and concern over the alarming rise in attacks on women across the state of Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani has strongly condemned the incidents and criticised the TDP government for its apparent negligence and lack of effective action in addressing this grave issue.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Wednesday, MLC Varudu Kalyani said It was deeply distressing to witness the increasing number of attacks on women in our state and It is the fundamental responsibility of the government to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, especially women and criticised the TDP government for its failure to implement stringent measures.

The MLC said a girl has been missing for 12 days in Muchumarri of Nandyal district and the fact that the child’s body is still missing reflects the government's incompetence and added that neither the Chief Minister nor the Deputy Chief Minister has visited the child’s parents to console them and the law and order situation in the state has worsened, leaving girls and women without protection.

The MLC said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha claimed that all girls in the coalition government can sleep peacefully, but incidents in her own constituency contradict this and added that TDP leaders stripped two women and dragged them on the road in Home Minister Anitha’s constituency and a girl was murdered in the same Anakapalli district. She slammed the TDP government for focusing only on revenge against YSR Congress leaders and filing cases, rather than governing impartially.

Reminding the initiatives taken by the previous YSRCP government for safety and security of women, the MLC said the previous government has set up 18 Disha police stations, fast-track courts, POCSO courts, 3000 vehicles for Disha calls, and the state was able to protect 2800 women and girls through the Disha.

